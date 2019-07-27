TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Molokai-2-Oahu Paddleboard World Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Maunalua Bay.

SOFTBALL

Little League West Regional Final

Friday, at San Bernadino, Calif.

Hawaii 2, Northern California 1

WP–Jennalyn Sniffen LP–Hallie Prather

Leading hitters–Hawaii: Jennalyn Sniffen 2-3, 1 run, 3b; Nikki Chong 1-3, 1 run, HR. NoCal: Hallie Prather 1-3, 1 run.

Note: Hawaii advances to Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore. beginning Aug. 7