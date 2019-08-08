 Beatles fans recreate iconic Abbey Road cover shot 50 years ago
Beatles fans recreate iconic Abbey Road cover shot 50 years ago

    Fans dressed as lookalikes walk across the Abbey Road zebra crossing on the 50th anniversary of British pop musicians The Beatles doing it for their album cover of ‘Abbey Road’ in St Johns Wood in London. They aimed to cross 50 years to the minute since the ‘Fab Four’ were photographed for the album.

    Thousands of fans gather to walk across the Abbey Road zebra crossing, on the 50th anniversary of British pop musicians The Beatles doing it for the cover of their album ‘Abbey Road’ in St Johns Wood in London. They aimed to cross 50 years to the minute since the ‘Fab Four’ were photographed for the album.

LONDON >> It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood Thursday to recreate the “Abbey Road” cover shot, half a century after it was shot.

Spectators snapped photos on cellphones as Beatles lookalikes crossed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in tribute to the original image.

At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain MacMillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing while a police officer stopped traffic.

Used as the cover of the band’s penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

