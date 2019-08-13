[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II/III girls: At Damien–
St. Andrew’s vs. Christian Academy,
5 p.m.; La Pietra at Damien, 6:15 p.m.;
At Hanalani–University vs. Assets,
5:30 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hanalani, 6:45 p.m.; Also, Island Pacific at
Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Monday
Elimination Round
Italy 4, Honolulu 1
WP–Chiara DiLauro. LP–Jenna Sniffen.
Leading hitters–Italy: Matilde Del Col Balletio, 1-1, RBI. Honolulu: Jenna Sniffen, 2-3; Nikki Chong, 1-3, 2b.
*Note: Honolulu will play on Wednesday in a consolation game against Iowa at
7 a.m. HST.
