[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II/III girls: At Damien–

St. Andrew’s vs. Christian Academy,

5 p.m.; La Pietra at Damien, 6:15 p.m.;

At Hanalani–University vs. Assets,

5:30 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hanalani, 6:45 p.m.; Also, Island Pacific at

Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Monday

Elimination Round

Italy 4, Honolulu 1

WP–Chiara DiLauro. LP–Jenna Sniffen.

Leading hitters–Italy: Matilde Del Col Balletio, 1-1, RBI. Honolulu: Jenna Sniffen, 2-3; Nikki Chong, 1-3, 2b.

*Note: Honolulu will play on Wednesday in a consolation game against Iowa at

7 a.m. HST.