Owners of Makaha no-kill shelter sentenced

David “Lanny” Moore was sentenced to one year in jail today after being found guilty by a jury of 24 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and ordered to pay $39,450 in restitution to the Hawaiian Humane Society. His mother, June Moore, was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to pay $1,225.

The Moores operated a no-kill animal shelter in Makaha called Friends for Life. In 2016, the shelter was raided and more than 300 dogs were confiscated by officials with the Hawaiian Humane Society who said the animals were living in deplorable conditions. Prosecutors said dogs lacked sufficient food and water, were found covered in feces and urine and were living in overcrowded conditions.

“What I saw and what the jury saw was animals that were being treated worse than animals,” said Circuit Judge Edward Kubo Jr. in announcing the sentencing. He described the lack of care for the dogs as amounting to torture.

David Moore will remain out on bail until an expected appeal is resolved. Before his sentencing, he told the judge that he had tried his best to care for an overwhelming number of dogs and never meant to harm them.