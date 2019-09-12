Lihue sets another record high temperature as muggy conditions reign

Trade winds will remain light through the weekend in the Hawaiian isles, weather forecasters said, while clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas overnight and early mornings through Friday.

Today’s highs range from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds around 15 miles per hour.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is expected to reach as high as 98 degrees in Kapolei, 96 in Kahului and Lihue, 95 in Honolulu and 92 in Hilo this afternoon.

More record highs, meanwhile, were set on Wednesday, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, continuing a trend that has been consistent throughout the summer.

A record high of 90 degrees was set in Lihue, surpassing the old record of 89 set in 1959. A high of 92 degrees in Honolulu matched the previous record record set in 1984.

Since the start of the month, Lihue temperatures have set 11 record highs and ties — nine records and two ties. The record highs this month have been two to three degrees higher than previous records.

Lihue has also set 19 consecutive record highs and ties since Aug. 24.

The normal temperatures for Lihue at this time of year are at about 85 degrees, according to NWS observing program leader Jerome Saucier.

“We’re five degrees above normal that record,” said Saucier, referring to Lihue temperatures. “The whole summer, for much of the islands, we’re just running above normal.”

This weekend, meanwhile, is expected to be muggy, as a trough in the deep tropics to the south moves up to the isles, according to forecasters, enhancing shower activity across the state.