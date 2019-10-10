comscore Ewa Beach man appears in court after 2nd manslaughter indictment for 2018 shooting of neighbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ewa Beach man appears in court after 2nd manslaughter indictment for 2018 shooting of neighbor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 a.m.
A 35-year-old man indicted with manslaughter in connection with the 2018 shooting death of his neighbor in Ewa Beach appeared at his arraignment in Circuit Court today.

Gregory A. Farr appeared before Judge Shirley Kawamura after an Oahu grand jury indicted him with manslaughter and firearms-related charges in the death of John Hasselbrink, 41, a Navy chief petty officer.

Farr’s attorney, Marcus Landsberg, entered a not guilty plea to all of the charges on Farr’s behalf.

His trial is set for December.

Manslaughter is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Farr turned himself in to police Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the indictment. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

It was the second time he was indicted with manslaughter and firearms-related charges for the shooting. He was originally indicted in June 2018 but a judge dismissed the charges in May because of delays in prosecution.

Farr is accused of discharging a gunshot through his front door with a rifle when Hasselbrink, who lived in the next townhome building in Ocean Pointe, attempted to open the door of Farr’s residence during the early morning hours on Apr. 15, 2018.

Hasselbrink served more than 20 years in Pearl Harbor and was assigned to the submarine USS Illinois. The U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force has said he attempted “to enter the residence other than his own by mistake.”

