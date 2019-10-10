[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

TODAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii

Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym;

Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

OIA Division I girls playoffs,

quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Leilehua/Farrington winner vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Waianae vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, to follow.

OIA Division II girls playoffs,

semifinals: Kalani vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. McKinley, to follow. Matches at McKinley.

Friday

BOWLING

ILH: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

CHEERLEADING

ILH: Event No. 2, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Saint Louis at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, at Aloha Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Moanalua vs. Damien, at Aloha Stadium, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Keaau at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division II: Kohala at Pahoa, 7 p.m.

MIL: King Kekaulike at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. Varsity II—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Bulletin Board

Keeau High track coach

Keaau High School is currently accepting applications for Head Boys/Girls Track Coach for the school year 2019-20. All interested applicants may apply at the Main Office during regular business hours. All applicants must be able to pass a background check with the State of Hawaii to be eligible for employment. For more information please contact the Athletic Office at 313-3450.

Softball

Makua Alii

Bad Company 15, Xpress 7

Lokahi 16, Makules 14

Sportsmen 15, Zen 6

Golden Eagles 10, Na Pueo 0

Hikina 20, Pearl Harbor 8

Aikane 12, Yankees 11

Hui Ohana 16, Waipio 3

Action 13, Firehouse 3

Fat Katz 10, Hawaiians 0

Bowling

ILH

Varsity Boys Team Scores

Saint Louis 3, Damien 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Maryknoll 0

‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0

Island Pacific 2, Assets 1

Lanikila Baptist 2, Hanalani 1

High Score/High Series

Damien: Michael Thompson 202/Dylan Nicholas Ancheta 521

Saint Louis: Collier Marquez 214/602

Maryknoll: Dylan Shimomi 173/483

Mid-Pacific: Kai Yamada 246/620

‘Iolani: Elliott Hee 204/Micah Morikuni 528

Punahou: Noah Abe 179/492

Assets: Noah Amuro 212/530

Island Pacific: Kailer Suerth 196/Ren

Miyatake 493

Lanikila Baptist: Kainoamalu Langsi 195/527

Hanalani: Aaryk Iwamoto 179/444

Junior Varsity Team Scores

Saint Louis-Red 3, Damien 0

‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0

Assets 2, Hawaii Baptist-Black 1

Volleyball

OIA

Division I girls

First-round playoffs

Kaiser def. Aiea 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Nanakuli def. Kalaheo 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

Waianae def. Roosevelt 25-15, 25-18,

25-22

Division II girls

First-round playoffs

Kalani def. Waialua 25-23, 25-12, 25-14

Pearl City def. Kailua 27-25, 25-7, 25-13

ILH

Division I girls

Playoffs, semifinals

Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-12