Calendar
TODAY
BOWLING
OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.
OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.
SOCCER
Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii,
7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer
Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii
Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym;
Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.
OIA Division I girls playoffs,
quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Leilehua/Farrington winner vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Waianae vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, to follow.
OIA Division II girls playoffs,
semifinals: Kalani vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. McKinley, to follow. Matches at McKinley.
Friday
BOWLING
ILH: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
CHEERLEADING
ILH: Event No. 2, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha.
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Saint Louis at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, at Aloha Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: Moanalua vs. Damien, at Aloha Stadium, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.
BIIF Division I: Keaau at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.
BIIF Division II: Kohala at Pahoa, 7 p.m.
MIL: King Kekaulike at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. Varsity II—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 5 p.m.
Bulletin Board
Keeau High track coach
Keaau High School is currently accepting applications for Head Boys/Girls Track Coach for the school year 2019-20. All interested applicants may apply at the Main Office during regular business hours. All applicants must be able to pass a background check with the State of Hawaii to be eligible for employment. For more information please contact the Athletic Office at 313-3450.
Softball
Makua Alii
Bad Company 15, Xpress 7
Lokahi 16, Makules 14
Sportsmen 15, Zen 6
Golden Eagles 10, Na Pueo 0
Hikina 20, Pearl Harbor 8
Aikane 12, Yankees 11
Hui Ohana 16, Waipio 3
Action 13, Firehouse 3
Fat Katz 10, Hawaiians 0
Bowling
ILH
Varsity Boys Team Scores
Saint Louis 3, Damien 0
Mid-Pacific 3, Maryknoll 0
‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0
Island Pacific 2, Assets 1
Lanikila Baptist 2, Hanalani 1
High Score/High Series
Damien: Michael Thompson 202/Dylan Nicholas Ancheta 521
Saint Louis: Collier Marquez 214/602
Maryknoll: Dylan Shimomi 173/483
Mid-Pacific: Kai Yamada 246/620
‘Iolani: Elliott Hee 204/Micah Morikuni 528
Punahou: Noah Abe 179/492
Assets: Noah Amuro 212/530
Island Pacific: Kailer Suerth 196/Ren
Miyatake 493
Lanikila Baptist: Kainoamalu Langsi 195/527
Hanalani: Aaryk Iwamoto 179/444
Junior Varsity Team Scores
Saint Louis-Red 3, Damien 0
‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0
Assets 2, Hawaii Baptist-Black 1
Volleyball
OIA
Division I girls
First-round playoffs
Kaiser def. Aiea 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Nanakuli def. Kalaheo 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Waianae def. Roosevelt 25-15, 25-18,
25-22
Division II girls
First-round playoffs
Kalani def. Waialua 25-23, 25-12, 25-14
Pearl City def. Kailua 27-25, 25-7, 25-13
ILH
Division I girls
Playoffs, semifinals
Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-12
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.