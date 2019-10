Scoreboard, Oct. 12

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> OIA boys: Semifinals, Moanalua at Leilehua; Pearl City vs. Kaiser at Leilehua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

>> OIA girls: Semifinals, Moanalua vs. Leilehua; Pearl City vs. Kalani. Matches at Leilehua.

BOWLING

>> OIA West: 1:30 p.m. at Leeward Bowl.

CHEERLEADING

>> OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 1 p.m. at Radford.

CROSS COUNTRY

>> PacWest: Hawaii Hilo Invitational, 7:30 a.m., at Naniloa Golf Course. >> ILH: 8:30 a.m. at HPU campus.

>> OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

>> OIA: Western Division Championships, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Farrington at Kahuku; Campbell at Kamehameha. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division I: Kailua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division II: Waialua at Pearl City, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division I: Hilo at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Ka’u, 1 p.m.

>> MIL: Baldwin vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

>> Nonleague: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Kapaa, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

>> PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

>> PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field.

TRIATHLON

>> Ironman World Championship, 6:25 a.m. at Kailua-Kona.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym; Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

WATER POLO

>> ILH boys: Varsity II—Le Jardin at Punahou, noon.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Molokai Hoe, 8:30 a.m., from Hale O Lono Harbor to Waikiki Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.

ILH VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Girls Varsity, Division I

>> Kamehameha def. Punahou 25-15, 25-17, 25-16.

Girls Varsity, Division II

>> Damien def. University 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.

ILH WATER POLO

Friday

Boys Varsity, Division I

>> Kamehameha 4, ‘Iolani 3

Goal scorers–KS: Lucas Anakalea 2, Tahitoa Louis-Perkins 2. IOL: Andrew Dawson, Connor Kojima, Daniel Rodi.

Boys Varsity, Division II

>> Kamehameha 5, ‘Iolani 4

Goal scorers–KS: Kahiau Kea 3, Ekolu Barrett, Malachias Hibbard. IOL: Kevin Xu 3, Noah Sherman.