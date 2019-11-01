Downed utility pole closes Kaukonahua Road in Wahiawa

A downed utility pole has forced the closure of Kaukonahua Road in Wahiawa in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Thompson Corner.
Police reported electrical wires lying across the roadway and recommended motorists to seek an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
