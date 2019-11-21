Scoreboard – Nov. 21, 2019

TODAY
BASKETBALL
>> High schools girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational, first round: Radford vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts.
SURFING
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
VOLLEYBALL
>> Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
>> College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Utah vs. Texas Southern, noon; Texas-San Antonio at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center. Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
>> High schools girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational. Fifth-place semifinals: Radford/Kalani loser vs. Seabury Hall/Hawaii Baptist loser, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts/McKinley loser vs. Punahou/Mililani loser, 5 p.m. Semifinals: Sacred Hearts/McKinley winner vs. Punahou/Mililani winner, 6:30 p.m.; Radford/Kalani winner vs. Seabury Hall/Hawaii Baptist winner, 8 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts.
FOOTBALL
>> First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division—Semifinals: Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.; games at Aloha Stadium.
SURFING
>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
VOLLEYBALL
>> Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.
ILH SOCCER
Junior Varsity Girls
>> Punahou-Gold 3, Kamehameha-White 0
>> ‘Iolani 3, Punahou-Blue 0
Junior Varsity Boys
>> Punahou-Blue 2, Punahou-Gold 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
>> Sacred Hearts Invitational
>> Sacred Hearts 50, McKinley 33
>> Punahou 47, Mililani 21
>> Junior Varsity Girls
>> ‘Iolani 34, Mid-Pacific 27
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.