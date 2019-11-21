Scoreboard – Nov. 21, 2019

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> High schools girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational, first round: Radford vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts.

SURFING

>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

>> College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic—Utah vs. Texas Southern, noon; Texas-San Antonio at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center. Multnomah vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

>> High schools girls: Sacred Hearts Invitational. Fifth-place semifinals: Radford/Kalani loser vs. Seabury Hall/Hawaii Baptist loser, 3:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts/McKinley loser vs. Punahou/Mililani loser, 5 p.m. Semifinals: Sacred Hearts/McKinley winner vs. Punahou/Mililani winner, 6:30 p.m.; Radford/Kalani winner vs. Seabury Hall/Hawaii Baptist winner, 8 p.m. Games at Sacred Hearts.

FOOTBALL

>> First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division—Semifinals: Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.; games at Aloha Stadium.

SURFING

>> World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

ILH SOCCER

Junior Varsity Girls

>> Punahou-Gold 3, Kamehameha-White 0

>> ‘Iolani 3, Punahou-Blue 0

Junior Varsity Boys

>> Punahou-Blue 2, Punahou-Gold 0

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

>> Sacred Hearts Invitational

>> Sacred Hearts 50, McKinley 33

>> Punahou 47, Mililani 21

>> Junior Varsity Girls

>> ‘Iolani 34, Mid-Pacific 27