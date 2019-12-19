[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Transactions

Today

BASKETBALL

High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–Consolation, Tsinghua (China) vs. Moanalua, 9:30 a.m.; Mililani vs. Damien, 11 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kamehameha, 12:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.; Quarterfinals, Garfield (Wash.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 3:30 p.m.; Wasatch (Utah) vs. Archbishop Wood (Penn.), 5 p.m.; Oak Hill (Va.) vs. Kalani, 6:30 p.m.; Mount Vernon (N.Y.) vs. Jefferson (Ore.), 8 p.m.; also, Dunk Contest to follow 8 p.m. game; games and dunk contest at ‘Iolani gym.

ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

OIA girls: McKinley at Kalani, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien vs. Sacred Hearts, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani; Punahou II at Punahou, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys: Mililani at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.

OIA girls: Pearl City at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hoops in Hawaii D2 Power Invitational—Arkansas-Monticello vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1:15 p.m., at Hawaii Convention Center; Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3:30 p.m., at Blaisdell Arena.

College women exhibition: Hope International vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. at St. Francis.

High school Preseason boys: ‘Iolani Classic–Consolation, G11 loser vs. G9 loser, 9 a.m.; G12 loser vs. G10 loser, 10:30 a.m.; G10 winner vs. G9 winner, noon; G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 1:30 p.m.; G15 loser vs. G16 loser, 3:30 p.m.; G13 loser vs. G14 loser, 5 p.m.; Semifinals, G13 winner vs. G14 winner, 6:30 p.m.; G15 winner vs. G16 winner, 8 p.m.; also, 3-point Contest to follow 8 p.m. game; games and 3-point contest at ‘Iolani gym.

SOCCER

OIA Boys: Kalani at Roosevelt; Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford, game at 5:30 p.m.

OIA Girls: Radford at Waipahu; Aiea at Campbell; Leilehua at Waialua; games at 5:30 p.m.; Waianae at Nanakuli; Aiea at Campbell; Waianae at Nanakuli, games at 7 p.m.

Softball

Makua Alii

Bad Company 14, Hikina 2

Lokahi 18, Na Kahuna 17

Makules 19, Sportsmen 7

Zen 12, Na Pueo 8

Golden Eagles 21, Pearl Harbor 20

Aikane 27, Xpress 12

Hui Ohana 14, Yankees 4

Action 13, Waipio 8

Hawaiians 22, Firehouse 4