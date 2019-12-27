Scoreboard – Dec. 27, 2019

TODAY

WRESTLING

>> Moanalua Duals: At Moanalua, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

>> OIA Boys: Kahuku at Kailua, Roosevelt at Kalani, Kalaheo at Kaiser, McKinley at Kaimuki, Anuenue at Castle, games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

>> OIA Boys: Moanalua at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Kailua at Kalaheo, McKinley at Castle, Kalani at Kaiser, Roosevelt at Farrington, 3:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

>> Moanalua Duals: Moanalua, 10 a.m.