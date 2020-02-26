[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

GOLF

ILH: at Hawaii Kai Golf Course, 7:30 a.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific vs. St. Andrew’s

Priory at Keehi Lagoon, Le Jardin at

Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Island Pacific Academy at Kalaeloa, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Men: Exhibition–Nittaidai (Japan) at

Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Nevada vs. Oregon State, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College Women

Tuesday

At Wichita Falls, Texas

(MSU Tennis Center)

#8 Hawaii Pacific 4, #15 Midwestern State 2

Singles competition

1. Lea Cizeron (MSU) def. Elodie Busson (HPU) 6-2, 6-1

2. #43 Casie Curry (MSU) def. Marleen Tilgner (HPU) 6-2, 6-3

3. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) def. Ashley Ramirez (MSU) 6-1, 6-2

4. Heloise Le Normand (HPU) def. Emilija Visic (MSU) 6-0, 6-1

5. Sarah Ikioka (HPU) def. Emilija Segetlija (MSU) 7-5, 7-5

6. Taylor Gray (MSU) vs. Nicole Ballach (HPU) 2-6, 6-3, 3-4, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. Marleen Tilgner/Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) def. Ashley Ramirez/Taylor Gray (MSU) 6-1

2. Casie Curry/Lea Cizeron (MSU) def. Elodie Busson/Heloise Le Normand (HPU) 6-3

3. Sarah Ikioka/Nicole Ballach (HPU) def. Emilija Visic/Juliette Mary (MSU) 6-4

Match Notes:

Hawaii Pacific 5-2; National ranking #8

Midwestern State 5-3; National ranking #15

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,4,1,2,5)