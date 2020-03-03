[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 7:30 a.m., at Leilehua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.

OIA East: Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kalani at Moanalua, Kaiser at Kailua, Castle at Kaimuki; games begin at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Campbell, Leilehua at Kapolei, Mililani at Pearl City; games

begin at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford, McKinley at Waialua, Nanakuli at Aiea, Waipahu at Farrington; games begin at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at

Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at

‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Christian

Academy at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II and junior varsity, at Hawaii Kai Golf Course, 7:30 a.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Farrington at Roosevelt; Kailua at

Kalaheo; Kaiser at Kalani; Mililani at

Campbell; Moanalua at Castle; matches at 1 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Round 1—Castle vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4:35 p.m.; Waialua vs. Farrington, 5:40 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waianae,6:45 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park. Roosevelt vs. Kalanai, 3:30; Kalaheo vs. Kailua, 4:35 at Kalani.

NVA/AVCA DIVISION I-II MEN’S TOp 15

Total Points Rec. Prev

1. Hawai’i (12) 236 14-0 1

2. BYU (4) 228 16-0 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 208 12-2 3

4. Long Beach State 192 9-1 4

5. Lewis 176 13-4 5

6. UC San Diego 152 13-3 6

7. UC Irvine 129 8-7 7

8. Penn State 115 11-6 10

9. Pepperdine 105 6-6 9

10. Grand Canyon 98 12-5 8

11. Princeton 88 9-5 11

12. UCLA 80 8-8 12

13. Stanford 35 6-9 13

14. Concordia Irvine 34 8-10 NR

15. George Mason 18 9-7 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Purdue Fort Wayne 15; Harvard 3; Ball State 2.