Today
GOLF
ILH: Varsity I, 7:30 a.m., at Leilehua Golf Course.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.
OIA East: Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kalani at Moanalua, Kaiser at Kailua, Castle at Kaimuki; games begin at 3 p.m.
OIA West: Waianae at Campbell, Leilehua at Kapolei, Mililani at Pearl City; games
begin at 3 p.m.
OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford, McKinley at Waialua, Nanakuli at Aiea, Waipahu at Farrington; games begin at 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at
Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at
‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.
ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Christian
Academy at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.
BASKETBALL
Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
ILH: Varsity II and junior varsity, at Hawaii Kai Golf Course, 7:30 a.m.
TENNIS
OIA: Farrington at Roosevelt; Kailua at
Kalaheo; Kaiser at Kalani; Mililani at
Campbell; Moanalua at Castle; matches at 1 p.m.
WATER POLO
OIA girls: Round 1—Castle vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4:35 p.m.; Waialua vs. Farrington, 5:40 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waianae,6:45 p.m. at Central Oahu
Regional Park. Roosevelt vs. Kalanai, 3:30; Kalaheo vs. Kailua, 4:35 at Kalani.
NVA/AVCA DIVISION I-II MEN’S TOp 15
Total Points Rec. Prev
1. Hawai’i (12) 236 14-0 1
2. BYU (4) 228 16-0 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 208 12-2 3
4. Long Beach State 192 9-1 4
5. Lewis 176 13-4 5
6. UC San Diego 152 13-3 6
7. UC Irvine 129 8-7 7
8. Penn State 115 11-6 10
9. Pepperdine 105 6-6 9
10. Grand Canyon 98 12-5 8
11. Princeton 88 9-5 11
12. UCLA 80 8-8 12
13. Stanford 35 6-9 13
14. Concordia Irvine 34 8-10 NR
15. George Mason 18 9-7 15
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Purdue Fort Wayne 15; Harvard 3; Ball State 2.
