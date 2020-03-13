Off the News: Soap, water and scrubbing work best

Here’s something to Google before scouring the planet for overpriced hand sanitizer. It turns out that plain, old, cheap soap-and-water is actually better.

The alcohol in sanitizer also kills viruses but it has to be a harsh 60% solution. Milder soap bonds with different parts of the virus and pulls it apart; the water washes the dead bits away.

But it requires 20 seconds of scrubbing. Yes, singing “Happy Birthday” twice helps with timing, but there are better song choices. Google that, too.

A parking conundrum in Kaimuki

It can already be challenging, especially on weekends, to find an open parking stall in a municipal lot in Kaimuki — bounded by Koko Head, Waialae, Harding and 12th avenues — near popular restaurants, bakeries and other small businesses.

So, it’s not surprising that when the city last month relayed its plan to re-pave the 160-stall lot, closing off portions for a total of eight months, businesses asked for more prep time.

Initially slated to start Monday, city officials are hitting the pause button for at least two weeks on the $2.1 million project while businesses inform customers and attempt to secure alternative parking in the hemmed-in neighborhood.