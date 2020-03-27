Off the News: Banking remotely now the norm; Seeking healthy blood donors

Banking remotely now the norm

For customers still doing all their banking the old-fashioned way — read, in person — now would be a good time to come into the 21st century.

The coronavirus “stay at home” lockdown has forced Hawaii’s biggest banks to temporarily close some branches, more than 90 outlets so far. First Hawaiian Bank, the state’s largest bank, is shuttering 25 branches for now; Bank of Hawaii, 38; American Savings, 14; and Central Pacific, 14.

For customers who’ve yet to discover the wonders of online and mobile banking, being homebound offers a chance to finally check it out.

Seeking healthy blood donors

The Blood Bank of Hawaii wants donors to come without fear of exposure to COVID-19, so are being taken by appointment to control for social distancing. They will be asked about their travel and other risk factors for the disease, being turned away if they are at risk, so that donating doesn’t leave them in a weakened state, staffers said.

But the blood itself, they said, is not at risk: The coronavirus is not transmitted through blood. Schedule a visit at bbh.org or by calling 848-4770.