State issues request for qualifications for new Aloha Stadium project

The state today formally began the solicitation process for the building of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District by issuing a request for qualifications from potential development industry partners.

The 61-page RFQ was posted on the state Public Works website from which interested parties can download specifications for their responses.

The RFQ asks potential developers to list their experience and qualifications to partner with the state in building a replacement for the current 45-year old Aloha Stadium as well as the development of the remainder of the 98-acre site the current facility sits on in Halawa for ancillary commercial, retail and residential development.

The stadium portion of the project is projected to open in time for the University of Hawaii’s Sept. 2023 home football season opener and the state is making up to $350 million available for the building of the stadium.

Interested parties in the public-private partnership have until April 28 to submit their RFQ replies. The state said a 5-member special committee will review and vet the responses and select up to three to receive a request for proposal (RFP).

RFP respondents will be asked to post a $250,000 “security deposit/bond.”

After the RFP’s are received the state will choose a developer to partner with on the NASED project.

“We’re very pleased with the level of interest we have received from experienced developers and construction industry experts about the (RFQ) document,” Chris Kinimaka, public works administrator for the state Department of Accounting and General Services, said in a statement.

“This bodes well for the NASED project and its prospects for identifying a highly qualified P3 partner. I anticipate we’ll have a strong pool of companies to consider for receipt of the request for proposal (RFP), which is the next step in the process,” Kinimaka’s statement said.