Portion of H-3 freeway, Halawa bound, to close this weekend for repairs

The H-3 freeway between the Likelike Highway onramp and Halawa interchange is scheduled for closure in the Halawa-bound direction from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for repairs.

During the 57-hour closure, Hawaii Department of Transportation contractors will repair a damaged steel expansion joint before Harano Tunnels.

The continuous closure allows for sufficient staging time, removal of the temporary steel plates that were welded to the structure, and installation of the new expansion joint, according to the department, which added that it was taking advantage of low traffic volumes during the statewide stay-at-home order to complete this badly needed repair.

Motorists with essential business should use alternate routes such as the Likelike or Pali highways. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify the public in advice.