Off the News: Virus finds the Friendly Isle

Molokai got hit Thursday with its first confirmed case of COVID-19, throwing the tight-knit island community into deep-concern mode.

The man, who had returned to Molokai on March 17 after visiting Las Vegas, is a worker at one of the island’s two major grocery stores; that market temporarily closed for sanitizing. Unfortunately but understandably, the case also caused the state Department of Education to suspend its Grab-and-Go meal service at Molokai High, out of an abundance of caution.

For now, the Friendly Isle needs to be considerably less so — no hugging, more social distancing.

High school seniors face uncertainty

These are stressful times for Hawaii’s high school seniors. Plans for graduation and beyond have been put into limbo by the coronavirus. Commencement ceremonies might be canceled, and school administrators have to figure out how members of the Class of 2020 can complete their secondary school education in a virtual, homebound setting.

In this crisis, school standards must adapt. Seniors on track to graduate should be able to finish on schedule, and look to the future with confidence.