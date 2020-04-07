Central Pacific Bank Foundation helps ‘Keep Hawaii Cooking’ with $100K raised

The plan for the “Keep Hawaii Cooking” campaign was to split diners’ takeout tabs through the month of April, to the tune of $100,000.

But it only took three days for the Central Pacific Bank Foundation, charity arm of Central Pacific Bank, to hit that dollar goal.

The campaign launched March 27, offering to pay half the tab for takeout, drive-thru and home-delivered meals from more than 100 local restaurants. Diners used Instagram to catalog their purchases and submit receipts for reimbursement. The aim was to help residents stretch their dining dollars, while supporting the hard-hit restaurant industry, the bank said in a statement Monday.

In total, 10,000 meal tabs were split by April 1, adding up to more than $300,000 committed by the foundation. Reimbursements are being processed.

“The promotion accomplished exactly what we had hoped it would by supporting restaurants and their employees and being part of the ripple effect of people and organizations paying it forward in many ways,” Catherine Ngo, CPB president, said.

Details: keephawaiicooking.com