Off the News: Theft of PPEs a despicable act

Theft is theft, but few crimes could be worse today than stealing personal protective equipment from a health care company. It’s not only the dollar value (about $250,000), it’s the critical shortage of such items for fighting this pandemic.
Just that sort of despicable criminal snatched the sought-after N95 masks and gloves needed to protect medics and first responders from Wilson Care Group. He or she is enabled by unscrupulous buyers — other than actual health-care providers who need them.
Kauai mayor takes to TikTok
It’s not often that one sees a mayor TikTok-ing and Instagramming such random activities, ranging from ice-cream making, to exercising, to a mini magic show. But there’s Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami, doing his level best to “break the boredom” for folks during the monthlong stay-at-home order.
One tutorial, in particular, mixed fun with functional: That was his April 2 Facebook video that showed how to make a simple, no-sew mask from an old T-shirt. Certainly, all the mayors already have too much to do keeping their counties safe — but Kawakami’s found a light way to ease the stress.
