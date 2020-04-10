Off the News: An Easter Sunday church drive-in; Electricity use drops, but not at home

Electricity use drops, but not at home

What happens when most people quit going to work? Not surprisingly, power use drops, overall.

Hawaiian Electric reported Thursday that the average peak demand for the week of March 22, about when the stay-at-home order was issued, was 7% less than previous weeks for Oahu and Hawaii island; it was down 14% for Maui.

The individual home use, though, might be a surprise, with more lights on, stoves heating up and electronic devices running than usual.

Deep breath, when you open that bill.

An Easter Sunday church drive-in

First Assembly of God’s Red Hill congregation is trying a socially distant worship solution: the drive-in Easter service. It’s an old-tech idea: a low-power FM radio broadcast, reaching only cars in the lot. The pastor is in the church, preaching for online attendees. Other pioneer churches are trying this elsewhere.

Some U.S. churches are, in advance, distributing boxes of thematic items to members, items that will figure in the sermon, online.

Or, a solo Easter sunrise beach walk may have to do.