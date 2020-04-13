Letters: Friends help sew masks; Neighbors make couple’s life easier; Libraries, postal workers, police deserve thanks

Two of my dearest friends, Sharon and her sister Joyce, started to sew face masks with no intention of selling the masks. They wanted to give the masks away but didn’t have a give-away plan. And then, Navian Hospice put out a request asking its volunteers to sew face masks for the front-line professionals because the mask supplies are getting depleted.

Although Sharon and Joyce are not hospice volunteers, they have cranked up their sewing efforts in order to get masks sewn for the hospice personnel. There are still many people under hospice care who need the support that hospice care provides during their transition, and we want the hospice personnel to remain in good health. I am truly grateful to count these ladies in my group of friends.

Peg Hoefer

Manoa

Neighbors in Makakilo make couple’s life easier

My husband and I have lived on Oahu for almost 16 years in our beautiful neighborhood in Makakilo. We especially feel blessed to be among the kindest people who are our neighbors. We have realized this feeling of being blessed even more during the coronavirus pandemic.

We are kupuna in our 70s with no children and very few relatives who live on the mainland, so our neighbors are our extended family. Even though they are busy with their families, their kindness still flows.

In the past month, we have been shown the ultimate of kindness. Every few days a neighbor will call/text or stop by our gate to ask if we need anything, or if they can go to the store for us. One family came one night bearing the most delicious dinner and dessert for us.

All this loving care around us helps us to be able to endure the fear of the pandemic and know we are not alone here. May God bless them for their kindness and watch over us all until this pandemic is over.

Marie Scott

Makakilo

Libraries, postal workers, police deserve thanks

First, I would like to thank Hawaii State Public Libraries for opening up Kanopy, so patrons can stream movies. I was going to suggest the library open up some kind of drive-through, pickup service so card holders can still borrow books and DVDs.

Second, thank you to the letter carriers throughout the world for delivering mail through rain, sun, snow and COVID-19. Mail and packages come from around the world, exposing them to everything there is in this world.

Finally, thank you to the police department. Every day, police officers put on the badge and clock in for work, risking their lives, not only during a pandemic, but every single day. They don’t do TV interviews explaining the risks they take keeping the whole city safe. They just go about their business quietly and do the best job they can.

They only get TV time when something bad happens.

Bruce Kouch

Manoa Valley