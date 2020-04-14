Off the News: Inmates prove sew helpful with masks

It’s great news — a no-brainer, really — that inmates enrolled in the Waiawa Correctional Facility sewing program have taken on cloth mask-making as a project. Given the pressing need to insulate workers and inmates as much as possible in the crowded prison system, filling the mask demand — 14,000 in all — is a priority.
It also could be easily self-sustaining. Judging by the rising prices on the private market, the masks could be easily sold. Officials say public orders will be taken for sale later.
