Letters: Many ignore practice of social distancing; Park restrictions; Consider all sides of abortion debate

I was surprised by the editorial asking that state workers be furloughed if they were not still working, could not be reassigned and could not work from home (“Find new jobs for idle public workers,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, April 3).

We do not need even more people without the resources to meet their bills and buy food, and possibly lose their housing. We need the state government to get back functioning as quickly as possible when this nightmare ends.

If we dump workers, they may find other jobs and then it will take even longer for important state functions to resume. And aside from that, it is unnecessarily cruel.

It is not uncommon for some people to get very self-righteous about other people deserving to have a salary during a crisis, even if they are not working at 100%. I expect better from the Star-Advertiser. Yes, businesses and tourism are taking a tremendous hit, but that does not mean that everyone must suffer equally. And we want people to be able to spend money now and when businesses reopen.

Ann Marten

Kailua

Hotels, airlines won’t refund reservations

I am an annual visitor to your beautiful island for more than 30 years. Your governor has understandably asked that visitors cancel their plans for the foreseeable future.

We would love to honor his request. But what can be done about hotels and airlines refusing to refund our reservations? Stay safe. Hope to see you again.

Charles Beckley

Henderson, Nev.

Many ignore practice of social distancing

I don’t want to burst the bubble for our politicians and high-level officials, but there are many Hawaii residents who are not taking the community spread of the COVID-19 virus seriously. The current mandate of “social distancing” is a farce. If our politicians and high-level officials would leave their ivory towers and drive around Oahu, they would see people mingling and talking story at the retail stores that are open.

With the mandatory self-quarantine of all arriving airline passengers, why not also make it mandatory that they be tested? Not every person who is infected with the virus will show any signs that they have it.

In Kentucky, a participant in a “coronavirus party” tested positive for the virus. In New Orleans, revelers celebrated Mardi Gras, and 13 days later Louisiana health officials reported the state’s first case of the virus. Many others reportedly became ill days later.

This just proves that many Americans in general are not taking this pandemic seriously.

Dickie Au

Wahiawa

Can’t be exceptions to park restrictions

In response to Charisse Perry’s letter asking for common-sense usage because she was asked to leave the park with her dog, water bottle and newspaper (“Rousting from park lacks common sense,” Star-Advertiser, April 2): Does she think that because she has been going for many years that she is an exception to the rules?

If they make an exception for her, they would have to do it for everybody, then where does that leave us? A park full of people sitting around with their newspapers and bottles of water.

It’s OK to walk your dog, but just don’t linger. Take your walk, then go home. Now that would be using some common sense.

June Sesoko

Pearl City

Governor is in charge, not lieutenant governor

Who’s in charge?

It is clear that in this COVID-19 crisis, Lt. Gov. Josh Green has no regard for his role as lieutenant governor.

Hawaii has only one governor: David Ige. Green is supposed to support the governor, not publicly take positions that question the governor’s judgment.

If Green has concerns about the state’s plans to release prisoners, he is obligated to first discuss those concerns with the governor and not go half-cocked directly to the press.

Joe Gedan

Tantalus

Minimum wage isn’t just for low-skill teens

The writer who wrote that minimum wage was never intended to be a living wage has chosen to substitute his opinion for facts (“Minimum wage should not be a living wage,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 6). A look at the history of minimum-wage legislation would show that it is replete with language such as, “living wage,” “enough for workers to live on.”

You wouldn’t find any references to “training inexperienced teens” while they “develop skills and establish work habits.” This right-wing propaganda is an attempt to justify keeping the underpaid underpaid while the rich get richer.

A knowledge of economics indicates that an increase in productivity by workers leads directly to increased profitability for a company. That increase should be shared fairly with those workers, since their work produced it.

The information available shows that this sharing of “increased profits” is rising exponentially for the 1% and sparingly for wage earners.

Fair? I think not.

James Hildenbrand

Waialae Iki

Consider all sides of abortion debate

Arguments are building — again — around the abortion issue between the pro-choice and the pro-life factions.

It’s time for a calmer, more sensible discussion; a time for compromise and clarification. This is another occasion for both/and rather than either/or.

Those of us who have advocated for pro-choice need to accept the reality that indiscriminate abortions are wrong. While there have always been guidelines for good moral choices, we need to be more thorough in providing a basis for this important decision.

Those who have advocated for pro-life need to be less rigid and controlling. While viewing all life as sacred, there is also a need to consider the quality of life.

I’ve become both pro-life and pro-choice when considering this issue. While there are certainly differing perspectives on the sacredness of life, there remains ample room for making moral choices.

John Heidel

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813