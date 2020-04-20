ABC Stores, Zippy’s, Foodland also offering fabric face masks

ABC Stores said today it continues to sell cloth masks and other essential items such as prepared foods, groceries, medicinal supplies and other household necessities, including toilet paper.

ABC Stores is selling these items at select retail stores that remain open for business as well as online.

The fabric face masks — made in Hawaii by Nani Island — have been available at ABC Stores since late February. They are made of 100% cotton canvas, with poly cotton lining and elastic ear bands for $7.99 each or $14 for two.

They come in one size, and are available at ABC Stores, as well as Island Gourmet Markets and Dukes Lane Market & Eatery. They can also be purchased online at abcstores.com.

Today, Zippy’s is also offering a free “Z mask” for customers who purchase a takeout order of $40 or more. The mask is valued at $9.95, and is free today only. The restaurants are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There is a limit of one mask per mobile, phone or in-person order while supplies last.

The masks will still be available for purchase for $9.95 at the restaurants on Tuesday, along with another option at a higher price point.

Foodland is also selling fabric face masks sourced from local vendors at its stores, according to spokeswoman Sheryl Toda, for less than $5 each.