Off the News: Run, don’t just walk, as parks reopen

While Honolulu Hale lists exercise as an “essential activity,” an exception to the stay-at-home/work-at-home order, all city parks have been closed for a solid five weeks now. So Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s announcement that they’ll reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday to walkers, joggers and bike riders comes as a heartening update for all itching to enjoy the green spaces.

However, parkgoers must take care to maintain social distancing. Due to COVID-19-related concerns, playground equipment will remain off limits as will any sort of close-contact sport. That means, for now, no basketball, no baseball, no pickleball. And no picnics.

Helping workers care for their keiki

For many essential workers during this coronavirus shutdown, finding child care while schools are physically closed can be a hardship.

A list of child-care programs available for essential workers is now available from People Attentive to Children (PATCH); view the list of licensed and registered providers still providing care at 808ne.ws/2Care.

Also, the YMCA Essential Workers Child Care program offers affordable, subsidized care at the Leeward YMCA in Waipahu, Windward YMCA and Nuuanu YMCA. For information, see 808ne.ws/3eFOohm.