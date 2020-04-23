Off the News: Solution to hand sanitizer flap

Surely there was a way around the Maui Brewing Co. flap with the hand sanitizer, right? In addition to its distillery, there are its restaurants: There’s no law stopping handouts of the sanitizer as a perk with a food purchase. Other restaurants are doing this with a mask-for-takeout-meal deal.

The law is the law, though, and the liquor laws bar such come-ons for alcohol purchases, such as beer sales paired with sanitizer gifts. These stressful days, we don’t need more inducements to drink.

Farmers need money and translators

The check’s in the mail, farmers — or at least, for some of you. Under the COVID-19 Emergency Farmer Relief Program, 106 of 333 applicants will split a $270,000 grant ($250,000 in state funds, $20,000 from Ulupono Foundation). But clearly, there’s more need than money, seeing that two-thirds of applications went unfunded and proposals topped $1.2 million.

Another aspect of need among farmers, as cited in a state Senate committee hearing Wednesday: the need for translators to help non-English-speaking farmers to access relief programs. One suggestion, to tap the Judiciary’s pool of multilinguists, sounded like a decent one.