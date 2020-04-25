Letters: Immigration restrictions protect us from COVID-19; Hawaii unemployment website should be open 24/7

Open up golf courses along with city parks

If Mayor Kirk Caldwell can open city parks, why can’t he open golf courses, too? What better way to exercise (especially if allowed to walk) while practicing social distancing?

The revenue for both city and private courses can help restart the economy while giving residents an outlet from the two-month lockdown. I never heard a good reason why they were shut down. Sure, it’s not an “essential” business, but where is the risk?

Please give us duffers a reprieve.

Kevin Dieffenbach

Downtown Honolulu

Immigration restrictions protect Americans

President Donald Trump suspends green cards for permanent-resident immigration to protect our country from the coronavirus and to protect jobs for our unemployed citizens. To me, this is an example of taking care of our citizens.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono immediately attacked Trump for this action, providing an example of her extreme partisanship and hatred of the president. She is still fighting the impeachment battle instead of supporting the president during this time when he is looking out for her constituents, which she neglects to do.

This is why we need term limits. Vote Hirono out of office.

James Roller

Mililani

State pay cuts, if needed, should be graduated

Listening to Gov. David Ige’s spiel about cutting state workers’ pay by 20% breaks my heart. If the state needs to cut workers’ paychecks — and this is a big “if,” as first the state should tap the emergency and “rainy-day” funds — the cuts should be determined using a graduated scale, such as the following: Those on the state payroll making more than $200,000 get a 25% cut; more than $100,000, 20%; more than $90,000, 15%; more than $80,000, 10%; more than $70,000, 5%; $70,000 or under, no cuts.

I believe those who make $70,000 and less do most of the work in the state government, and most are probably living paycheck to paycheck. As someone who is in the teaching profession, I feel strongly that public school teachers and staff are the foundation to our education system. What they have fought for in pay and benefits they so well deserve, and they deserve more.

Gary Pak

Manoa

Protect Haiku Stairs for present and future

On Monday, the Board of Water Supply will decide the fate of the Haiku Stairs. Reopening the stairs via managed access is a far better option than removing the stairs, which the BWS appears to favor.

I’ve lived in Hawaii for 30 years and like many, have been patiently waiting for a legal opportunity to climb the stairs. Residents would be more than willing to pay a fee to hike the stairs and monies collected could be used to maintain them.

Visitors should pay a premium and have lower priority than local residents. The stairs are world-renowned. We must protect them. Tearing them down is a shortsighted action that can’t be reversed.

Richard Wainscoat

Kailua

County, state leaders need to work together

The mayors and the governor need to get their acts together. They need to be on the same page and present the same rules when talking about beach access, masks and all the other items on their list of orders before they open their mouths.

The people want to do what’s right, but the government can’t seem to agree on the best path. They need to get it together. They look like buffoons!

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

Unemployment website should be open 24/7

Can we please address the elephant in the room regarding the state unemployment benefits website? Why does it have limited hours of 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.? It’s a website, for Pete’s sake!

These hours leave 7-1/2 hours each day unusable for folks to log on. Why is this website not open 24/7?

I am fortunate enough to have my base company in Washington state where I file for unemployment. I can get on the website 24/7, which makes it possible for me to log on during non-peak hours. Why can’t we have the same hours in Hawaii?

Dee Montgomery-Brock

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813