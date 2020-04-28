Maui County to hold Wednesday food distribution events at Hana, Lanai

Maui County has announced food distribution events for Wednesday — one at the Hana Ball Park, and another at Lanai Senior Center — to help residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In news releases today, Mayor Michael Victorino announced that the Lanai distribution will be for fresh produce, and at the Hana distribution about 300 bags of food will be given away.

The Lanai Senior Center will begin giving produce to seniors at 11 a.m. via the Meals on Wheels program. Produce distribution for the general public will start at 2 p.m. at the county parking lot between the gym and cafeteria.

The Hana Ball Park distribution will start at 3 p.m. One bag will be given per vehicle.

Both distributions will operate on a first come, first serve basis.

Victorino thanked Project Hoomana and volunteers in Hana for the Hana distribution. He acknowledged the Department of Parks and Recreation, Maui police, “Councilmember Riki Hokama, Denise Fernandez from the Lanai County Council District Office, Dave Embry and the farmers on Lanai and Kris Kahihikolo from the Lanai Senior Center for helping with these distribution events” on Lanai.

The county announced that over 4,000 bags of food and produce have been distributed to residents across the county.