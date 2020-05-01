More drive-thru testing for COVID-19 available this weekend, next week

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

More drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be offered this weekend and next week on Oahu, although a previously scheduled event for Saturday in Wahiawa has been canceled, according to city officials.

The tests are free, and available to those without insurance.

All who attend, however, will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.

Drive-thru testing events are scheduled for:

Saturday

>> 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ala Moana Center by Kalihi Kalihi Kai Urgent Care. Participants are asked to enter from Piikoi Street, then head up the ramp to the parking lot on the second floor.

>> Canceled: previously scheduled testing at Leilehua High School in Wahiawa.

Tuesday

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at Kalihi Union Church by Premier Medical Group Hawaii. Entry will be from King Street.

Friday

>> 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ewa Beach Community Park by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care.

Tested patients should also follow the quarantine protocol recommended by the state Department of Health.

For more information on the testing run by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call 841-2273. For information on the testing by Premier Medical Group Hawaii, call 304-8816 or 367-6020.