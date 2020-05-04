Letters: Grateful for health care professionals; Neighbors look out for senior couple; A spontaneous act of generosity at deli

It is during a time like this that we truly appreciate our doctors, nurses and all who work in the health care profession. I hope I write for many when I state how grateful I am knowing that they are by our side.

There are many of us, yet there are not many of them. Though they have much to do during their busy day, know that we appreciate their professionalism and cheerful optimism.

When we look back upon this tragic time, I expect the following quote from Sir Winston Churchill to be recalled: “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.” Though originally spoken during wartime 70 years ago in recognition of Britain’s fighter pilots, I believe these words and sentiment will be used when acknowledging our health care professionals during 2020.

Jason Seal

Kapolei

Mail carrier took good care of our community

Applause goes to those who have recently acknowledged their mail carriers. I, too, would like to thank our mail carrier, Gary Chang, who recently retired after 30 years. He was literally our man on the street.

Not only did he know our community as a whole but the people as individuals. He has been to hospitals and funerals, all because he cares. Most recently during the pandemic, he helped the kupuna and disabled by shopping and delivering food.

He has set the bar high when it comes to generosity and selflessness. We will always be grateful for his big heart.

During these unprecedented times, let’s learn from Gary’s example and pay it forward. May God bless him always.

Betty Trihey

Kaimuki

Neighbors look out for senior couple in Kailua

We are a senior couple in our mid-80s, having lived in Enchanted Lake for 53 years. When COVID-19 became a threat, seven families in the neighborhood called us to inquire if we needed anything, or if they could shop for us. If that isn’t the definition of great neighbors, I don’t know what is. Lucky we live Hawaii!

Barbara MacDonald

Kailua

A spontaneous act of generosity at deli

Recently I waited in line to buy three rolls of sushi at Megumi Delicatessen in Kaneohe. After two ladies in front bought their takeout lunches, I placed my order. Before I could insert my credit cart to pay, one of the ladies inserted her credit card.

Why? Maybe because I was elderly and looked it. I said, “I can pay for my order,” but she insisted on doing so. I was so surprised that I could not thank her enough for her monetary generosity, but more so for thinking about helping another person who seemed to be in need.

Eugene Yonamine

Kaneohe