Crash closes S. King St. near UH-Manoa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crash closes S. King St. near UH-Manoa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:51 am

South King Street remains closed in both directions between University Avenue and Waialae Avenue this morning after a traffic collision in the area.

Crews are currently making repairs to a damaged utility pole. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The crash was first reported just before 4 a.m. today.

