Crash closes S. King St. near UH-Manoa

South King Street remains closed in both directions between University Avenue and Waialae Avenue this morning after a traffic collision in the area.
Crews are currently making repairs to a damaged utility pole. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The crash was first reported just before 4 a.m. today.
