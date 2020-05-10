Fans of Maui’s annual beer festival can still party virtually with stay-at-home brewskis

No sense crying in your beer over postponement of the Maui Brewers Festival that was scheduled for next weekend at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Craft beer lovers sheltering at home can quench their thirst for fun with Brewfest@Home, an online event with beer tasting, music and games taking place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, the original festival date, on the MACC’s social media platforms.

“The main purpose of this event is to give a sense of community and joy to everyone who wanted to be with us for this year’s festival, which will be back as soon as it’s feasible,” said Bob Burrichter, marketing director at the MACC.

At the appointed time, head to the center’s Facebook page or Instagram story (@MauiArtsCulture). But first, Burrichter advises, raid your home craft beer stash or head to your neighborhood store to pick up some brews from one or more of the 40 breweries that were signed up to participate.

The virtual Brewers Festival — meant for those 21 and older — includes lessons on how to “Drink at Home Like a Pro” with Maui Brewing Co. founder Garrett Marrero and brewmaster Kim Brisson-Lutz, and more. The afternoon includes trivia games and music by Shea Butter & the Cream.

And there’s no need to drink alone: Followers can join the action by posting photos or videos of themselves enjoying their brews (use hashtag #BrewFestAtHome and tag @MauiArtsCulture).

“Unfortunately, we lose the valuable fundraising elements with this virtual event, but fans can still donate or become MACC members via our website (mauiarts.org),” Burrichter said.