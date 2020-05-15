Off the News: Hawaii Democrats can still vote; Tests or no tests, wash your hands

Hawaii Democrats can still vote

For those who signed up by the April 4 deadline: The mail-in ballots for the Democratic Party Presidential Primary are due in one week’s time, by midnight May 22. There is no drop-off option, so voters had better get the ballot in the mail soon.

And no, this is not the same as the regular primary in which everyone votes. Formerly called the “presidential preference poll,” this event’s name may be confusing.

Less confusing: The GOP in Hawaii canceled its poll, giving delegates to President Donald Trump.

Tests or no tests, wash your hands

Even if it turns out that state Sen. Clarence Nishihara’s coronavirus test result turns out to be a false positive, the closure of the state Capitol for nearly two months was not a bad idea. The Legislature’s ordinary setup seemed ready-made for quick spread of the virus: Seventy-six lawmakers often meeting in committees, or with staffers, constituents and others for hours at a time in close quarters.

After his positive viral test, Nishihara had three antibody tests — all negative, suggesting that he may have never had the virus. The possibility of false positives or negatives underscores the necessity of heeding directives such as frequent hand-washing with soap and water, and maintaining physical distance.