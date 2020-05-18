Off the News: Going holoholo in light traffic

The pandemic has put a lid on traffic accidents, with fewer people on the road: State tallies show fewer fatalities. But that’s not going to last for very much longer, with the recent push to reopen more shuttered businesses.

Even with nothing more than anecdotal reports, increased traffic has been noted, here and across the country. Cooped-up work-at-homers are finding an excuse, any excuse, to “go holoholo,” to nowhere in particular. “Joyriding” seems an apt term, too, given our great weather.

More help for farmers

The state Department of Agriculture announced that it intends to provide a much-needed second round of emergency assistance to farmers grappling with losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Grants of $2,000 to $4,000 will go to more than 90 farmers who can’t sell products because of restaurant, school and other business closures.

The agency said it received upwards of 330 grant applications in late March and that priority was given to applicants facing a threat of going out of business due to financial damage related to COVID-19. Slightly more than 100 grants were issued in the first round.