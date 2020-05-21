Off the News: A graduation mess at Damien

As if graduating seniors haven’t had enough drama amid coronavirus cutbacks, Damien Memorial School’s president decided to inject more. On Tuesday, Brother Brian Walsh abruptly canceled Sunday’s planned virtual commencement for 91 seniors, after a letter signed by nearly half of them requested an in-person gathering later this summer; he said Sunday’s event would occur if the students recanted. Hours later, commencement was restored.
But Walsh’s harsh action drew some criticism among the Damien community, with one parent calling it “an adult temper tantrum.” We agree: Students respectfully exercising freedom of speech shouldn’t feel threatened, let alone punished.
