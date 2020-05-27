Off the News: Don’t let your virus guard down

The COVID-19 infections in Hawaii were seemingly squashed, so why not go out to the beach?

No reason. But there’s every reason to do it responsibly.

Sunday night into Memorial Day, police broke up a raucous party at Kaena Point. In at least that case, state enforcement officers had the revelers clean up their trash first. At other party sites over the weekend, messes were left behind.

The war with this virus isn’t over, people. There’s no cause to party like it’s 2019 — or to behave like this, ever.

A new shield volcano champion

Poor Mauna Loa. It’s held the crown of the world’s largest shield volcano for years, only to be toppled by little Puhahonu, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

The highest peak rises only 170 feet above sea level, but that’s just the remnant after erosion took its toll. Measured from beneath the waves on up, it’s still the king, now say University of Hawaii scientists.

Off to the southeast, meanwhile, the youngest island, Loihi, continues to bubble up. ETA above water: 100,000 years.