Off the News: Shirt wearers must live aloha, too

We’re Hawaii, and we want our shirts back.

Not only do we want them known by their proper name — aloha shirts, and not “Hawaiian shirts” as mainlanders call them — but in particular, they should not have been taken over by a violent political fringe group.

And yet, as a result of memes in social media, aloha shirts have been adopted as a kind of uniform for white nationalist groups. Folks who get the relaxed vibe of aloha shirts call that inappropriate. No aloha to those violent Hawaiian-shirt wearers.

Bigger venues poised to open

A welcome countdown is underway for the return of popular high-energy indoor-activities across Oahu. Gyms, spin and dance studios are among the businesses scheduled for reopening on June 19. Also on the list approved last week by Gov. David Ige are non-aerobic go-to attractions, such as movie theaters and bars.

This relaxing of COVID-19-related restrictions will allow for up to 50 people to assemble in various indoor settings and 100 people at outdoor events. Plan to get out of the house and enjoy this phase of restarting Honolulu’s economy. But also remember to comply with social-distancing and mask-wearing directives.