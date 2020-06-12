Off the News: To travel, stay below 100.4 degrees; Iolani Palace needs kamaaina visitors

To travel, stay below 100.4 degrees
Rebooting interisland travel will include screening by thermal scanners. A new system at the airport identifies passengers with temperatures below the 100.4-degree limit before letting them on the flight.
That threshold is not random: Body temperatures at that point or above are usually caused by an infection of some kind, and the risk of coronavirus probably signals more testing for the passenger.
But physical exertion also can raise temperatures, so avoiding the heated rush to the airport would be wise.
Iolani Palace needs kamaaina visitors
As the coronavirus lockdown eases, Hawaii residents have been encouraged to patronize local businesses as they slowly reopen.
The same should hold true for one of Hawaii’s most important and unique treasures: Iolani Palace. The historic monument, which needs revenue from tours and gift shop sales, will reopen to kamaaina on June 19. It’s a good opportunity to help preserve the palace and its priceless contents.
Tickets are available online at iolanipalace.org.
