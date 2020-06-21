Kauai’s level of distress captures COVID-19 impact

A new community survey has found that more than half — 57% — of Kauai households have at least one person with job loss due to the pandemic lockdown, and the resulting strain is affecting the mental health of Garden Island residents.

Nearly one-third (32%) of the households surveyed indicated they are experiencing emotional distress related to the pandemic. Of those, 21% did not know where to seek help if they need it, revealed the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey, conducted in April by the state Department of Health’s Kauai District Health Office to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found that most Kauai households appear to be weathering the pandemic moderately well, with 60% reporting a low stress level. But 34% reported a medium level of stress and 5% deemed their stress level as high, near the breaking point.

“The impact of the pandemic on mental health may continue for months and potentially years,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District Health Officer.

According to the Health Department, mental health resources are limited on Kauai, where relatively high rates of behavioral health needs are a longstanding problem, as in many rural areas; Kauai had four suicides in the beginning of May.

The report recommends the department, mental health service providers and the county continue working together to improve access to culturally appropriate, affordable behavioral health services, including nontraditional approaches such as telehealth visits.

It advises using CARES Act funds for help such as rental assistance, small business loans, child care programs and behavioral health programs.

The CASPER survey methodology was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to rapidly assess the health and other resource needs of a community after a disaster.