Hawaii sees 9 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 926

Hawaii health officials reported nine new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 926.

Today’s new cases include seven on Oahu and two on Maui, according to the state Department of Health’s daily midday count.

As of today, 167 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 741 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. Five new release cases — four on Oahu and one on the Big Island — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 80% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 18, with 12 of the deaths on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 659 on Oahu, 125 in Maui County, 87 on Hawaii island, and 38 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 17 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 116 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations — two on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 115 hospitalizations within the state, 86 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 522 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 114 patients released. Kauai has 17 active infections, while the Big Island has two.

Of the more than 80,290 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, nearly 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 1,232 new test results in today’s tally.

After a relatively mild May with only 46 new cases reported, Hawaii had 275 new confirmed cases reported in June.

