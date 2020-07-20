comscore Off the News: Hear this tourists: Hawaii has quarantine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State officials — the governor, the attorney general and others — said in an online conference on Thursday that they have had success with the enforcement of the 14-day quarantine for new arrivals. A lot of kamaaina onlookers have their doubts: Many travelers have eluded spot checks and escaped to the beach, they say.

However, AG Clare Connors said word has reached the mainland about arrests, and this has deterred other scofflaws. Spot one who’s undeterred? Call the police, she said.

Maybe check the beach?

In age of COVID, no smooth sailing

For safety’s sake, cruise lines will not be boarding passengers in Honolulu Harbor or elsewhere in U.S. waters sooner than October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its no-sail order that had been set to expire on Friday.

The extended order asserted cruise ship companies had allowed crew members to violate basic COVID-19 protection protocols, and that the businesses were to blame for widespread transmission of the virus. From March 1 until July 10, 80% of the ships in the CDC’s jurisdiction were affected by the coronavirus — and there were nearly 3,000 suspected and confirmed cases and 34 deaths on ships.

