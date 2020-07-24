Hawaii forecasters list potential impacts from Hurricane Douglas and advise precautionary actions

With Hurricane Douglas expected to reach Hawaii this weekend, the National Weather Service issued the following advisory of potential impacts from the storm and precautionary actions that the public should be taking:

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Maui County and the Big Island. Potential impacts in this area include:

>> Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

>> Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

>> Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

>> Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

>> Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the rest of the state of Hawaii.

SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Maui County and the Big Island. Potential impacts in this area

include:

>> Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.

>> Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.

>> Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.

>> Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.

>> Elsewhere across the Hawaiian islands, little to no impact is anticipated.

FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening flooding having possible extensive impacts across Maui County and the Big Island. Potential

impacts include:

>> Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.

>> Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rock-slides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

>> Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.

>> Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

>> Prepare for dangerous flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the rest of the state of Hawaii.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.

OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damagingwind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm.

>> Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others.

>> When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe.

>> Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast.

ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

>> For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

>> For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

>> For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org