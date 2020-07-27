Hurricane Douglas continues to move away from main Hawaiian islands

UPDATE: 4:45 a.m.

Hurricane Douglas continues to move away from the main Hawaiian islands as weather and surf conditions ease up.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Hurricane Douglas was located 90 miles northwest of Lihue and 190 miles northwest of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and moving west-northwest at 17 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Douglas’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

An earlier flood advisory for Kauai has expired. However, a flash flood watch remains in effect for Kauai and Niihau remains in effect through this afternoon.

“Moisture and instability from departing Hurricane Douglas will maintain the threat of flash flooding,” according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall up to 3 to 6 inches is still possible for the island, especially for interior and north sections.

As Hurricane Douglas leaves the area near Kauai, tradewinds will gradually return today along with showers for windward and mauka areas, forecasters said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

All islands managed to avoid Hurricane Douglas which is now moving quickly away from Kauai.

At 2 a.m., Douglas remained a strong Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, but was 60 miles north-northwest of Lihue.

The storm was moving 16 mph west-northwest away from Kauai, prompting the Central Pacific Hurricane Center to cancel a hurricane warning for Kauai County, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

A flood advisory for Kauai has been extended until 3:45 a.m. and may be extended longer if heavy rain persists.

Emergency shelters on Oahu opened in preparation for Douglas will begin to close at 7 a.m. Monday according to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Thirteen shelters were opened and at peak capacity, nearly 400 individuals took refuge in the city’s emergency shelters according to a press release.

