Off the News: A heartbreaker for UH athletes

In most team sports it’s next to impossible to compete while maintaining COVID-19 physical distancing directives. For the sake of public health, the Big West Conference acted responsibly this week in postponing competition in its conference-sponsored fall lineup, which includes University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country and soccer. UH golf and tennis schedules will also be delayed.

While this is a heartbreaker for student-athletes, coaches and fans, there’s one sliver of hope: The conference’s board of directors will now be looking into whether fall athletics can be moved to the spring calendar.

City moves on affordable housing

It’s good to see any advances, even small ones, in the Oahu low-income rental inventory. The city has announced the acquisition of a McCully walk-up, with 10 apartments at rents affordable by those earning 60% of area median income.

Not long ago, the city was trying to privatize its low-income units, but the push for private companies to build housing along the rail route hasn’t borne much fruit yet. With more homelessness looming, it looks like the city will be at the housing helm for some time.