Hawaii sees 3rd consecutive day of new coronavirus cases in the triple digits

Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced 123 new coronavirus-related cases, just one number shy of Thursday’s record high 124 new cases.

Hawaii Department of Health today reported 119 new cases on Oahu and four in Maui County, officials said. As a result of “updated information,” health officials removed one Oahu case from the tally. The statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak is now at 2,111.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,755 on Oahu, 171 in Maui County, 115 on Hawaii island, and 47 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 842 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,243 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 58% of those infected. Seventeen new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 26: 19 on Oahu, six on Maui and one Kauai resident who died outside the state. The nationwide COVID-19 death count has surpassed 150,000.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 179 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 175 hospitalizations within the state, 146 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai. By county, Honolulu has seen 960 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 126 patients released.Kauai County has four active infections, while Hawaii County has none.

Of the 123,251 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.7% have been positive. Officials counted 1,883 new tests in today’s tally.

