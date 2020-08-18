Off the News: A screens-only Democratic convention

With the Democratic National Convention underway onscreen and online only — the GOP counterpart to follow next week — we’re watching to learn whether the politicos figure a way to compensate for the lost circus atmosphere.

Political junkie or not, the timetable (www.demconvention.com/schedule-and-speakers) will guide viewership on the screen of choice, from legacy TV to the gamers’ livestreaming platform, Twitch. You have to wonder whether the weird hats and balloon drops will ever return.

Reducing risk to some inmates at OCCC

Given the pressure-cooker predicament at Oahu Community Correctional Center, where at least 180 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, it comes as a relief that the Hawaii Supreme Court has ordered the temporary release of certain low-risk pretrial detainees and inmates.

Those eligible must not have COVID-19 or be awaiting a test or exhibiting symptoms — and all must undergo quarantine. Release is limited to individuals charged with or convicted solely of petty misdemeanor or misdemeanor offenses. If the count of candidates tops out at fewer than 50 of the nearly 970 in crowded OCCC, as defense lawyer Myles Breiner estimates, eligibility may need to be widened a bit — within safety limits, that is.