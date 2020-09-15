Letters: State’s financial crisis worse than it appears; Other businesses safer than farmers markets; President should tell truth, not cheerlead

Richard Borreca’s column cited the Council on Revenues’ latest projection that state general fund revenues will not again reach the 2019 level of $7.1 billion until 2024 (“Pandemic wipes out Hawaii’s economy, but lack of recovery game plan will worsen poverty,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 13).

It’s even worse than that.

If you assume modest inflation — say, 1.5% per year — that $7.1 billion would need to grow to $8.3 billion by 2024 just to maintain the same purchasing power. Using the Council on Revenues’ projections of 3% annual general fund revenue increases beginning in 2025, general fund revenues will not reach $8.3 billion until 2029. But by then, continued erosion of the purchasing power of the dollar, assuming 1.5% annual inflation, will have increased the 2019 $7.1 billion general fund revenues purchasing power equivalent to $8.9 billion, meaning we will not even in 10 years return to the same inflation-adjusted level of state revenues as we had in 2019.

Randolph Moore

Makiki

Other businesses safer than farmers markets

The Sept. 13 Star-Advertiser contained a picture of people milling and mingling at the Kakaako farmers market on Saturday. How are farmers markets considered essential operations, with people nearly shoulder-to-shoulder and not even socially distanced? And yet, we have to sit, by ourselves, on a beach?

Of course I support the farmers, but I also support restaurants, hair salons and other businesses that follow federal and state guidelines much more so than an open-air farmers market where people are not socially distanced.

When is it going to start to make sense?

Bob Mariano

Salt Lake

Why don’t restrictions apply at Trump rally?

I have had it. So I am not allowed to walk through a park with my husband, go to the beach with my kids, or do anything with any other human, really.

But police officers told an onlooker they were protecting First Amendment rights by allowing the seemingly Trump supporters to have a large gathering at Ala Moana Beach Park on Saturday, all very close together without a mask in sight.

Really? For the last six months I have worried about being safe for myself and others, our jobs, my kids’ educations, and getting harassed by police officers every time I go to paddle or swim. But hey, a large, maskless group gathering, breaking all of the latest rules, is OK? Someone please explain this clearly biased double-standard going on here.

Kris Grimsley

Kailua

Solo rule ineffective at keeping people apart

Mayor Kirk Caldwell should rescind the new rule allowing only solo activities in parks. My wife and I frequently go to Kapiolani Park. Rules that limit couples and families to only walking on the sidewalks of the park interfere with the ability of people to socially distance.

Couples who want to exercise by walking are forced to the perimeter of the park. The solo rule prevents people from having access to the interior regions of the park and socially distance from people using the sidewalk.

The city is showing tunnel vision if the concern is people from different households walking together as a couple or small group in the park. Such scrutiny is not shown for people walking together while shopping.

The solo rule is not sensible, increases the frustration of the public and raises the issue of how the administration is getting public input in the formulation of rules related to the COVID-19 virus.

Minoru Taniguchi

Moanalua

Let returning residents avoid 14-day quarantine

If the powers-that-be decide to push back the Oct. 1 date regarding trans-Pacific travel and the return of tourism to Hawaii, I would like to promote the idea of allowing Hawaii residents who are returning from the mainland to test for COVID-19 either in their departing city or upon their return to the islands.

This would allow residents to get back to their daily activities and workplaces without having to quarantine for two weeks. It seems to me to be a safe and feasible option.

Jerry Mueller

Kaneohe

Ige incapable of leading and should step down

A recent editorial noted the “collapsed state leadership in (Gov. David) Ige’s Cabinet” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 4).

The editorial was much too lenient regarding Ige. Given the continued lack of leadership of our alleged governor, it is time for him to do what at least half-dozen of his department heads have done recently: He should step down.

We cannot afford to have someone who is incompetent, incapable and indifferent in the role as governor for another 27 months.

Do the right thing. Leave.

Frank Oliva

Kailua

President should tell truth, not cheerlead

I don’t want a “cheerleader” for a president (“‘I wanted to always play it down,’ Trump says of coronavirus in new book,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 9). I want a leader who respects my ability to understand, tells me the truth and has a plan of action to address the challenges.

Imagine if Donald Trump was the president when Ebola arrived in Texas. I think everyone would be dead right now.

Chris Hong

Alewa Heights

Laura Thompson had love for all animals

I enjoyed reading the great words of our dear Laura Thompson (“Conservation leader Laura Thompson was an advocate for Hawaii’s natural and cultural resources,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 6).

I had the opportunity and privilege to work with Aunty Laura to keep her healthy and strong with dumbbells, doing squats, dips and, yes, push-ups. She frequently talked about “old Hawaii” and the great memories she shared of riding her horse for hours with dear friend Kekau.

Her kindnesses were many, but one I remember was the generosity to help someone she didn’t even know to help fix three dogs because the owner didn’t have the funds. She loved all animals and wouldn’t hurt a fly — literally.

Laura is the reason I give back to the Hawaiian Humane Society. Rest in peace to a beautiful and kind spirit of Hawaii.

Roxanne Yadao

Kaimuki

