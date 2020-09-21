Letters: Useless to give tickets to unfortunate homeless; No proof that Trump called troops ‘losers’; Barbershops are safe, should be reopened

I am just so angry. I have never written a letter to a newspaper before, but these stupid tickets are getting ridiculous. I don’t want to rag on police officers; they obviously are just doing their job. But giving tickets to homeless people who obviously have no money?

They get tickets for where they live, they get tickets for using the rest- rooms, they get tickets for being in the park after 10 p.m. Where would you like them to go to the bathroom? And I don’t know about you, but I can’t pick the time I have to go.

What are they going to do with them when they can’t pay for all these tickets? It just makes me so mad. They already feel depressed with how they are living and then they get tickets for having to live like this. Let’s all make them feel worse about their lives, kick them while they’re down.

Come on. Come up with a better resolution. They deserve better.

Melissa Loretero

Waimanalo

America needs to solve its spiritual problem

The Atlantic magazine has been making history lately with revelations about the president and his activities. But they publish more than anecdotes about misbehavior.

One story in the latest issue is about the U.S. response to the pandemic. It makes the observation that we should not yearn to return to “normal,” because “normal” is what got us where we are today.

My own observation is that our country doesn’t have an economic problem, or a health care problem, a social media or even a racial problem, at its base. The country has a spiritual problem. I hope that I live long enough to see it all figured out. Maybe 2020 is the year to see the light.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

Trump should not attack service members

Recent allegations have surfaced about President Donald Trump disparaging America’s men and women who served in our nation’s wars and were killed in action, wounded, or became prisoners of war.

The president and some of his close advisers and surrogates have vehemently denied that he made such comments. Others have alleged that the president did in fact make such degrading and insulting comments. The media tend to put the onus on Trump. Regardless of whether he did so or not, the president needs to be more sensitive in his remarks about military personnel perceived by many to be heroes, such as the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Sgt. La David Johnson and Capt. Humajun Khan.

Mahalo nui loa to all who have served and paid so dearly with life, limb or mind in America’s wars.

Lawrence M.O. Chun

Kailua

No proof that Trump called troops ‘losers’

I am also a Vietnam veteran (“Trump’s ‘losers’ rhetoric reopens war wounds,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 11).

I do not believe that President Donald J. Trump, our commander-in-chief, ever called members of our military “losers” or “suckers.” Do your research. Nowhere will you find any proof that he ever uttered those heinous, contemptable words. What you will find are testimony and statements from knowledgeable, high-ranking and distinguished individuals who will attest to the fact that they never, at any time, ever heard Trump say those words about our military.

From May 1966 to February 1993, I served on active duty in the U.S. Army. During that period, I was assigned to or visited more than 40 countries. I have met and talked to thousands of individuals who live in those countries. They all hold our military in high esteem and are thankful for our presence in their countries.

Ben Toyama should not cry but walk proud, head held high. It is individuals like him and millions of others who have served honorable that allow all Americans to be free and live in the greatest nation in the world.

Melvin I. Hosaka

Colonel, U.S. Army (retired)

Barbershops are safe, should be reopened

Having a haircut at any barbershop, I believe, is the safest place to go without risking infection with the coronavirus. The barber chairs already are built-in with 6-foot separation. Every customer is required to wear a face mask while waiting their turn, and continue to wear them while having his hair cut.

In keeping with state restrictions, the barbershop owner will allow only a minimum of customers in the barbershop. I am describing the barbershop where I have my hair cut. I believe all barbershops follow the same example.

I am not an owner or an employee of any barbershop. But I feel it is unfair to place all barbershops on lockdown.

I emailed Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell of my concern and suggesting that they release all barbershops from this lockdown. Neither the governor nor mayor responded.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

More details needed on Green, staff interactions

Is Lt. Gov. Josh Green telling the whole truth? If he contracted the coronavirus from his security staff, were they wearing their face coverings when they interacted with each other?

Either they violated the face-covering mandate or the virus is being spread in another way. The public has a right to know.

Albert Kan

Kalihi-Palama

Mental health system failed Daniel Prude

The family of Daniel Prude did exactly the right thing when a loved one was having a severe mental health crisis (“Signs of trouble before Rochester police pinned Daniel Prude naked on street,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 4). They took him to a hospital for professional help. These alleged professionals discharged him within hours.

Why wasn’t he completely stabilized before discharge? The illness is treatable. This happens not only in New York; it happens here, too.

They released a severely sick man. He died because the mental health system in our country failed.

The family desperately called the police for help. They notified the police that he was having a mental health crisis. The police completely failed — no training, no understanding, no empathy.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

